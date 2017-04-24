Protestors Crash Kylie Jenner’s Event in Las Vegas

Kylie Jenner launches Sugar Factory in Las Vegas. REX Shutterstock.

Kylie Jenner’s Las Vegas publicity appearance at the grand opening of Sugar Factory on Saturday (April 22nd) didn’t go so smoothly. After the 19-year-old reality star showed up to the appearance several hours late, cheers from fans that had come to see Jenner were interrupted by angry anti-fur activists. The protestors held gruesome photos of tortured animals and shouted, “Kylie Jenner, you have blood on your hands!”

As the protestors continued to scream, the makeup mogul and Puma ambassador who is known to purchase fur garments, was quickly escorted inside the sweets factory for a tour. Jenner, who was wearing Stuart Weitzman “Nudistsong” sandals, didn’t seem to let the incident phase her, taking pictures with fans inside the building and later posting a photo to Instagram.

While the Lip-Kit entrepreneur may wear real fur in her own life, her shoe line does not feature any real fur. For the Kendall +Kylie “Sammy” black fur slide they used faux fur to make the shoe.

Kendall + Kylie Sammy black fur slide sandal. Courtesy of Nordstrom

This isn’t the first time a member of the family has been called out for sporting fur. Back in 2015, Kim Kardashian West’s “Selfish” book signing was interrupted by a swarm of anti-fur protestors that called her murderer.

