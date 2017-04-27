Kim Kardashian West Says the Paris Robbery ‘Was Meant to Happen’

Kim Kardashian visits The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday April 26. Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

On today’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kim Kardashian West gave her first TV interview about what she went through, and how it changed her, when she was held at gunpoint and robbed in Paris last year.

Kim Kardashian West sits down with Ellen DeGeneres. Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The talk show host was very empathetic in the interview, saying, “I don’t know that everybody understands how horrific that experience must have been for you.”

Kim was understandably very emotional. Wiping away tears, she revealed to Ellen:

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don’t want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me,” the reality star said. “I’m such a different person. I, um … I don’t want to start crying anymore. It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It was probably no secret, and you see it on the show — I was being flashy, and I was definitely materialistic before.”

Kim Kardashian West visits “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

While the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said there’s nothing wrong with working hard to have nice things, she also told the host, “I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [as]. ‘Cause I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t.”

Kim then went on to walk Ellen through the horrific robbery: “It was almost 2:30 in the morning. But what was crazy is meeting with my attorneys and knowing the information that I know now — they had been following me for two years,” Kim revealed. “They had been hearing interviews that I did, getting excited about this jewelry or this jewelry, and saying that it’s real.”

To hear the rest of what happened on that scary night, watch the full interview below.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian West Is Back on Snapchat

Yeezy and Balenciaga Top Kim Kardashian West’s ‘Best Nine’ Instagram 2016 Photos

Here’s How Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated the New Year in Aspen