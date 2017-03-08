Dune London & Rupert Sanderson Created Shoes Inspired by David Bowie

View Slideshow Dune London x Rupert Sanderson fall '17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

Dune London is calling on another London-based designer for its latest project: Rupert Sanderson. The contemporary brand partnered with Sanderson’s high-end label for a creative collaboration titled Dune Loves Rupert Sanderson.

The collection includes six spring ’17 styles, all named after spring daffodils.

The Fortunes Beauty, Gracehill and Princess styles all feature luxe satin, scalloped edging and frayed edges.

Dune London x Rupert Sanderson fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

“I have always been a great admirer of Rupert’s ranges. His shoes are always beautifully crafted with a great emphasis on shape and cut,” said Daniel Rubin, executive chairman at Dune London. “Every aspect of his shoes is well balanced and just right. He doesn’t compromise. We have strived to achieve these standards, albeit a different level, at Dune. That’s why I was so excited to collaborate with him on this project.”

Dune London x Rupert Sanderson fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

The Ella is a block heel with an almond toe.

Dune London x Rupert Sanderson fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

The Star Girl heels and Blazing flats were inspired by David Bowie; the looks feature oversized stars in metallic gold and bright red.

Dune London x Rupert Sanderson fall ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

“Working with Rupert and his team on this range has been a pleasure,” added Rubin. “His creative talent and passion for getting the detail right has meant that we have a stunning range that has way exceeded my expectations.”

Prices range between $150 and $195.For a closer look at the shoes, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Rupert Sanderson Fall 2017 Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Kate Middleton Wears Favorite Rupert Sanderson Pumps for First Appearance of the Year