Did Kate Moss Just Make Driving Moccasins Cool Again?

Kate Moss. Splash

Has there ever been a street Kate Moss didn’t turn into a trend-forecaster fast lane?

After all, the supermodel singlehandedly brought Manitobah Mukluks boots to the forefront when she wore them around London in 2004.

Manitobah Mukluks Kanada boot, $300 Courtesy of brand.

And now she’s making us reconsider driving moccasins, that old preppy staple, as cool once more.

Kate Moss. Splash

On March 28, Moss was spotted in London wearing red loafers that call to mind classic mocs, such as Tod’s Gommino. Usually a favorite of the more clean-cut celebrity set (think Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain), they were a notable departure for her.

Like most things she wears when left to her own devices — such as her perma-favorite skinny jeans, tailored jackets and vintage coats — they immediately seem like a good idea again. With flats fatigue setting in for ballerinas (too prim), pointed toes (too sharp) and tomboy brogues (too stiff), could this Italian-meets–New England sensible shoe be just right for a fashionable comeback?

There are no shortage of options currently available, but no matter which you choose, take cues from Moss by keeping the rest of the look free from staid Bermuda shorts, cable knits tied around the shoulder and layered polo shirts.

Click through to shop the styles, from Manolo Blahnik and M. Gemi to Prada and Sam Edelman.

Want more?

Kate Moss, Catherine Deneuve, Travis Scott & More Stars in the Front Row at Saint Laurent

Fidel Castro Said Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss Didn’t Look Like Their Magazine Photos