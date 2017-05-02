Craziest Shoes on the Met Gala Red Carpet

View Slideshow Rihanna in a Comme de Garcons look.

If there is ever a time to take risks with fashion (and there is!) it’s at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Ball. Known for celebrating wildly fantastical fashion through its exhibitions and themes, the unofficial “Oscars of Fashion” makes for the most daring red carpet style of the year. And with this year’s theme “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” celebrating the work of one of the biggest rule-breakers in the industry, this year’s celebrity style made history.

From Lily Aldridge in fire engine-red, thigh-high Balenciaga sock boots to Salma Hayek the same boots in a cobalt color to Nicki Minaj in a pair of Versace platforms, the night was full of drama.

Lily Aldridge poses in Balenciaga boots at the 2017 Met Gala REX Shutterstock.

Nicki Minaj in Versace ensemble and platforms at the Met Gala 2017. REX Shutterstock.

Rihanna in Comme des Garçons and Dsquared2 thigh-high sandals.

