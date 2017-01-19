Street Style: This Is What Winter Looks Like at Venice Beach

View Slideshow Birkenstock's Arizona footbed sandal style. Katie Jones

The boardwalk at Venice Beach in Southern California is legendary for its anything-goes attitude.

But when FN street style photographer Katie Jones hit the scene on a cool day earlier this month, she found that beachgoers opted for comfort over crazy, pairing their jeans and dresses with a variety of casual styles.

Many of the Cali-cool women were fans of classic footbed sandals from brands such as Birkenstock and White Mountain. Birkenstock’s two-strap Arizona style was a particular favorite — it was spotted multiple times in sleek black leather and also in earthy brown suede.

Birkenstock Arizona footbed sandals. Katie Jones

Other popular looks were flat espadrille slip-ons from designer labels such as Chanel and Tory Burch (both easily ID’d with their oversized logo treatments).

Chanel espadrille slip-ons. Katie Jones

Tory Burch Lonnie espadrille flat shoe Katie Jones

And Sam Edelman’s fashionable sandals were another go-to at Venice Beach. His snake-print Oliver style offered a chic spin on the classic flip-flop, and the Gilda gladiator was the essence of boho-chic.

Leather ankle-strap sandal and Sam Edelman snake-print flip-flop. Katie Jones

Sam Edelman’s Gilda gladiator sandals. Katie Jones

