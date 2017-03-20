Street Style at Tokyo Fashion Week Fall ’17

Shoes on the street in Tokyo.
Onnie Koski

Tokyo is known for its daring fashion, and on the first day of fall ’17 fashion week there was no exception.

Although there were plenty of classic sneakers, such as Vans and Nike, there were also wild platforms that have come to be a staple of Tokyo street style.

There were some tamer platform and boot styles, including floral sandals worn with socks and patent boots.

One mom was even spotted with her young daughter, who looked adorably chic in a pair of white Velcro sneakers.

Tokyo Fashion Week runs through March 27. Click through the gallery to see more street styles.

