Red Boots Ruled on the Streets at Milan Fashion Week

View Slideshow A pair of bright red Fendi boots at Milan Fashion Week. Jason Jean

The red boot trend is perhaps the hottest shoe trend for fall ’17 — and after making big appearances stateside at New York Fashion Week, the look continued in full swing at London Fashion Week.

So, as Milan Fashion Week attendees suited up for the shows, it comes as no surprise that many of them selected the style.

Runway showgoers varied their looks, sporting everything from athletic-inspired red-and-black striped Fendi sock boots to dramatic pointy-toed Balenciaga boots.

A Milan Fashion Week attendee wears a blue dress with Balenciaga’s red boots. Jason Jean

The architectural shoe trend was also in full force on the streets. Dior booties with a wire heel made an appearance, as did Max Mara sandals with a chunky rounded base.

A pair of Dior booties with a wire heel at Milan Fashion Week. Jason Jean

Embellished flats were another major trend seen on the streets. Covered in crystals or pearls — or shiny grommets — these shoes offered fashion week goers the comfort of a flat heel while also having a bit of extra sparkle.

Self-Portrait x Robert Clergerie flats at Milan Fashion Week. Jason Jean

Of course, some attendees prioritized comfort even further by wearing sneakers. Silver Hogan platform sneakers with rainbow-striping were spotted, as were black Vans sneakers.

