Best Street Style Shoe Looks at Stockholm Fashion Week

With New York Fashion Week just days away, attendees can currently get some style inspiration from Sweden. Stockholm Fashion Week kicked off on Wednesday, and there were plenty of interesting ensembles spotted that can definitely influence your front row outfits.

Bright colors popped on the streets of Stockholm with shoes being a true standout. Many opted for shoe looks by designers showing during Stockholm Fashion Week, including ATP Atelier and Rodebjer, while others chose Swedish staples H&M and Acne Studios.

Street style trends we can continue to expect to see during the upcoming fashion month are sneakers and slides. Embellished Gucci low-tops and Finland-based brand Minna Parikka’s platform rainbow sneakers were scene-stealers.

In Stockholm, one brand got more love than others as it was spotted on multiple streetwalkers, and that was founder of Envelope.no Celine Aagaard’s capsule collection with Euroska. The Scandinavian brand’s shoe collection, which launched this month, consists of six different pairs including street style go-to — the V-cut pump in white.

