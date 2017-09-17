Lottie Moss, FKA Twigs & More Celebs Sit Front Row at Versus Versace

View Slideshow <p>Ne-Yo, Crystal Renay, FKA Twigs and Lottie Moss on the front row at Versus Versace.</p> Rex Shutterstock

With the prominence of Versace in pop culture — think Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor” and Migos’ “Versace — Versus Versace’s London Fashion Week show was a hot ticket.

One A-lister to make the cut? Kate Moss’ little sister, Lottie, who came clad in a Versus Versace crop top with logo detailing, a black blazer and distressed jeans. The 19-year-old’s simple look was anchored by pale blue Versus Versace safety pin pumps, which nearly matched the lightwash demin of her pants.

Lottie Moss wears a black blazer, a cropped shirt, heavily distressed jeans and sky-blue safety pin pumps on the front row at Versus Versace on Sept. 17 at London Fashion Week.FKA Twigs was another celebrity in attendance at the show. The “Two Weeks” singer wore an oversized maroon coat with a matching skirt, wearing heavy black combat boots on her feet.

FKA Twigs on the front row at Versus Versace on Sept. 17 during London Fashion Week, wearing an overszied maroon coat, a see-through shirt with a black bra underneath and black lace-up boots. Rex Shutterstock

Also in attendance at the star-packed show? Ne-Yo, Claudia Borg and Crystal Renay.

Click through the gallery for more images of the front row at Versus Versace’s spring 2018 show.

