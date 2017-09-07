Kim Kardashian, Ciara and More Celebrities on the Front Row at Tom Ford Spring 2018

Cindy Crawford, Ansel Elgort and Kim Kardashian at Tom Ford. REX Shutterstock

Despite the dreary weather in New York, celebrities came out to watch Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and many more walk the runway for Tom Ford spring 2018.

Kim Kardashian, Cameron Dallas, Ansel Elgort and more A-list celebs attended the show, which took place on the Upper East Side.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and expectant mother wore a bodycon ankle-length dress and super thin strappy sandals for the occasion.

Kim Kardashian wearing a latex bodycon dress at Tom Ford. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Baby Driver” actor and musician Ansel Elgort stood out in a multicolored jacket with black pants and matching shoes.

Ansel Elgort makes an appearance at Tom Ford. REX Shutterstock

Social media influencer Cameron Dallas looked dapper in a green velvet jacket paired with dark denim jeans and black loafers.

Cameron Dallas strikes a pose at Tom Ford spring ’18. REX Shutterstock

Model Doutzen Kroes turned heads in the front row in a semi-sheer number with a thigh-high slit teamed with black ankle strap sandals

Doutzen Kroes in a red semi-sheer gown and ankle strap sandals. REX Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for more photos of Kim Kardashian, Ciara and other celebrities on the front row.

