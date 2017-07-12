Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’ Video Just Became the Most Viewed Video on YouTube

Wiz Khalifa performs at the BET Experience Concert in Los Angeles on June 22. REX Shutterstock

With over 2.9 billion views, Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” music video has just become the most viewed video on YouTube, stealing the spot away from PSY’s “Gangnam Style,” which has held the position for five years since overpassing Justin Bieber’s “Baby.”

The video was uploaded to YouTube on April 6, 2015 and pays tribute to Paul Walker, the star of the “Fast and Furious” films — the song “See You Again” appeared on the “Furious 7” soundtrack — who passed away in November 2013, at the age of 40, as the result of a motorcycle accident.

Wiz, who first stepped onto the mainstream music scene in 2010 with the No. 1 single “Black and Yellow,” is known for his wacky sense of style, and the Chuck Taylor fan worked with Converse to design his own Chucks back in 2013, continuing a longstanding tradition (beginning with Run-DMC’s 1986 Adidas deal) of rappers partnering with sneaker labels.

Wiz created 12 styles designed with his specific style in mind. The rapper made waves in 2016 when he said he wasn’t a fan of West’s Adidas Yeezy sneakers, telling the host of “Sneaker Talk,” “I don’t like the shoe.”

The “See You Again” track features “Attention” singer Charlie Puth, who has been known to sport a variety of shoes including Adidas Stan Smiths and the classic Vans Old Skool sneaker.