Michael Jordan’s Old Court Sneakers Sell for Record-Breaking $55,000 at Auction

The sneakers Michael Jordan wore on the court in 1985 just sold for $55,000.

This week, an anonymous bidder paid $55,000 for a pair of the star basketball player’s game-worn Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers at a four-day auction in Dallas, Texas. The shoes, according to Heritage Auctions, are the highest price ever paid for a Nike sneaker in that style.

In the fall of 1985, Jordan was forced to sit out from the Chicago Bulls after an X-ray revealed a broken bone in his ankle. When Jordan returned to the court in 1986, Nike customized this pair of sneakers to include heavy nylon and aluminum buckle features for additional support.

“For a global audience of Jordan collectors, this is as good as it gets,” Chris Ivy, Director of Sports Collectibles at Heritage Auctions, said in a statement. “Only a tiny handful of game worn Jordan I’s are known to exist, and this unique pair is by far the rarest and most desirable of that breed, as our result would confirm.

At the time, Jordan’s ankle fracture caused a major blow to the Chicago Bulls, which were on a winning streak in the NBA. The shoes, which also have Jordan’s inscription on one of the tongues, have enormous collector’s potential both for their customized features and historic significance.