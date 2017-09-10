Caroline Vreeland: Representing Busty Women in Fashion, Public School’s Air Jordans & More

Caroline Vreeland. Rex Shutterstock

Hi. It’s me, Caroline! I’m coming at you live from my hotel room in New York City.

Fashion week is always a fast-paced blur, so in an effort to share my experiences this season thus far, I’ve compiled this diary (which I feel pairs best with a glass of wine and a bowl of pasta).

Caroline Vreeland ’s Fashion Week Diary. Sumana Ghosh-Witherspoon

Marc Jacobs

I’m always living for a Liz Taylor as Cleopatra milk bath moment, and the Marc Jacobs Eau so Decadent slumber party let me fulfill all my wildest chaise lounge fantasies.

During fashion week you spend so much time around the same girls, yet you barely get the opportunity speak with one another or get to know each other… this was such a cool opportunity to chill out, drink wine and be pampered beyond our wildest dreams.

GCDS

I’ve been a fan of Giuliano’s for years, so to see him show at NYFW for the first time I felt like a proud Italian mama, (during the show I actually locked eyes with his parents and all three of us were in tears).

What’s so divine about GCDS is that each collection feels very much like an evolution of the one previous — the red logo ankle boot that I lived in last year had snaked all the way up to mid-thigh with a delicious zipper, and the inch-thick crystal chokers had moved from neck to ankle.

@marcjacobs you really spoiled us tonight 💕thanks for giving us everything a girl could dream of ☁️ #eausodecadent (follow @marcjacobs stories for the sleepover of a lifetime with my bestie @peaceloveshea) 👯🍷🍕💆🏼🎤🏆 A post shared by Caroline Vreeland (@carolinevreeland) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

All the GCDS girls looked like the petulant daughters of the Yacht Club Commodores drunk off dirty Shirley Temples. Such a vibe.

The after-party was a dream — pizza e vino and Eros ramozzati at Ribalta in the East Village. In true fashion week style, 90 percent of the party ended up poured out on the sidewalk joyously chain smoking and toasting GCDS and Giuliano and Giordano’s success. Welcome to the main stage, boys, you’re in the big leagues now!

Cushnie Et Ochs

The girls at cushnie et ochs always have a powerful woman in mind. Their ability to mix strength and sex appeal makes you feel like a good woman. And by woman I mean that they understand a woman’s body; they are inclusive of women on the bustier side of the spectrum. This detail is of particular importance to me, as I’m naturally busty and big boobs don’t usually have a place in fashion.

Jonathan Simkhai

This summer my boyfriend, Jason, and I went to Jonathan and TJ’s wedding, and it was too gorgeous for words; this new collection from Jonathan reflected that. The clothes felt happy, confident and relaxed and so did the models.

So it makes sense that the beauty felt like a total honeymoon — I’m living for the Botticelli baby hair and the glowy post-coital makeup.

From the Manolo Blahnik garden party gladiator sandals that opened the show to the casually elegant Reeboks paired with a jumpsuit, there was a real lightness from head to toe.

Alexander Wang

This was my first time seeing Kaia Gerber walk. This was her second show and she’s already achieved first-name-only recognition. Here’s to hoping this all American beauty stays pure and natural as she becomes the next big supermodel of our time.

I wish the experience of seeing the collection was equal to the highly coveted status of the hard-to-get invite. But we are here to talk shoes, which is good as the shoes were the things worth mentioning here, and so I will say that the nude fishnet sling-back pump was fire.

Public School

Dao-Yi and Maxwell always kill it completely with their styling — it’s always on point. The public school girl is slick as hell. Today P.S. showed that you can be casual — sporty, even — and still not ever underdressed. Also, BRB… going home to slice holes through the back pockets of all my jeans to slip my belt through.

Plastic bag wrapped shoes from Public School’s spring 2018 collection. REX Shutterstock

Most exciting here was the debut of the Public School and Air Jordan collab — the sneakers were substantial, spacey and, when covered in a plastic bag, felt even more New York than Canal street. We’ll definitely be coming again.