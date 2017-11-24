Zendaya’s Secret to Black Friday Success: ‘Don’t Go’

Zendaya Rex Shutterstock

With her Daya by Zendaya shoes, clothes and accessories stocked at department stores across the country, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Zendaya is well-aware of the retail business.

But when it comes to getting goods on sale, the 21-year-old isn’t a big fan of Black Friday.

“I don’t go,” she said to PeopleStyle. “I’m always afraid because it’s the busiest time to go. The best thing for me is wait until the online one comes out, and do everything online.”

While Black Friday sales abound today, there are many sale opportunities that don’t require visiting stores in person. Plus, Cyber Monday sales will kick off this Monday, offering plenty of chances to pick up discounted wares without having to brave the crowds.

In addition to her Daya by Zendaya brand, Zendaya has also rolled out a capsule collection with the Bloomingdale’s-only brand Aqua. This collaboration celebrates the release of the actress’ new film, “The Greatest Showman,” which premieres in theaters Dec. 20. The collection features sheer-paneled dresses and star-patterned skirts, with all items reasonably priced at under $200.

