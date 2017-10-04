Las Vegas Shooter Reportedly Wanted a Room Overlooking Zappos-Sponsored Life Is Beautiful Festival

Lorde performs at Life Is Beautiful. Rex Shutterstock

Stephen Paddock, the gunman who killed 59 people and injured hundreds of Route 91 festivalgoers in Las Vegas on Sunday, may have planned to attack another concert.

Before Paddock opened fire from his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, he attempted to get a room that overlooked the Life Is Beautiful festival, which was held Sept. 22-24 a few miles away, a source revealed to New York Post.

Headlined by Chance the Rapper, with acts such as Lorde, Cage the Elephant, and more, Zappos.com is one of the Life Is Beautiful sponsors. The e-tailer’s CEO, Tony Hsieh, was among the early backers of the event since 2011 and has been instrumental in revitalizing Downtown Las Vegas.

In a statement, Las Vegas-based Zappos announced an initiative to raise funds for victims:

“Las Vegas is our home. We are deeply saddened by the events that happened on Sunday night, and we are working to ensure our employees and community are supported during this difficult time. In addition, Zappos is matching donations made on the CrowdRise donation page, up to $1 million, to help support victims and their families.”



