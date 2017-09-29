David Beckham Draws Massive Crowds at Adidas Store Opening in Milan

David Beckham may have retired from professional soccer, but he still can draw on celebrity status to bring giant crowds.
Beckham is currently in Milan for the opening of a new Adidas concept store, where the crowds turned out in droves to get a glimpse of the soccer star today.
At the store opening, Beckham played around with a soccer ball, showing off his skills onstage.
Beckham also allotted time in his schedule to engage with his fans, signing autographs and taking selfies with the hordes of people who turned out to see the new Adidas store — one of the largest in all of Italy — open.
The soccer star took to Instagram to post a picture of the giant crowds, captioning his photo, “Amazing to be back in Milan after so long but people and fans wow what a welcome 🔴⚫️.”
Twice, Beckham played for Milan’s professional soccer team; both times while on loan from the Los Angeles Galaxy.
