David Beckham Draws Massive Crowds at Adidas Store Opening in Milan

David Beckham poses at the opening of Adidas in Milan on Sept. 29. Splash

David Beckham may have retired from professional soccer, but he still can draw on celebrity status to bring giant crowds.

Beckham is currently in Milan for the opening of a new Adidas concept store, where the crowds turned out in droves to get a glimpse of the soccer star today.

At the store opening, Beckham played around with a soccer ball, showing off his skills onstage.

David Beckham plays with a soccer ball onstage in Milan on Sept. 29. Splash

Beckham also allotted time in his schedule to engage with his fans, signing autographs and taking selfies with the hordes of people who turned out to see the new Adidas store — one of the largest in all of Italy — open.

David Beckham poses with his fans outside Milan’s new Adidas store on Sept. 29. Splash

The soccer star took to Instagram to post a picture of the giant crowds, captioning his photo, “Amazing to be back in Milan after so long but people and fans wow what a welcome 🔴⚫️.”

Amazing to be back in Milan after so long but people and fans wow what a welcome 🔴⚫️ @adidasITA @adidas #heretocreate Adidas Brand Centre @adidas @acmilan A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 29, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Twice, Beckham played for Milan’s professional soccer team; both times while on loan from the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Want more?

David Beckham Can’t Resist Snapping Pics of Son Brooklyn’s First Day of College

James Corden Pokes Fun At David Beckham’s Fashion Mishaps