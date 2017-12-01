Toms Invests $100,000 in Young Female Entrepreneurs

Toms slip-ons. Courtesy of brand

Toms is looking to empower the next generation of innovators. Today, the brand announced that its Social Entrepreneurship Fund, which founder Blake Mycoskie launched in 2015, will be investing $100,000 in a small group of female entrepreneurs.

In partnership with Teen Vogue, Toms will be contributing $25,000 each to four of the publication’s 2017 21 Under 21 class of talents, who are tackling today’s biggest challenges with cutting-edge innovation, culture-shifting creativity and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Teen Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Elaine Welteroth, and Mycoskie will reveal the four winners tonight at the Toms headquarters in Los Angeles during Day 1 of the first-ever Teen Vogue Summit.

Kate Faith, a spokesperson for Toms, said: “The investment in Teen Vogue’s 21 Under 21 class is special and unlike anything we have done before. The problems facing our world today are too large to tackle on our own. That’s why we are always looking for the most innovative changemakers we can collaborate with through the Toms Social Entrepreneurship Fund. This has been an incredible partnership with Teen Vogue because we are both working to empower the next generation. Their 21 Under 21 changemakers are reimagining the future, and we’re excited to be part of their journey.”

Toms will continue to follow each of the honorees and their journeys throughout 2018 by tracking their impact and offering one-on-one mentorship with Mycoskie and other of members of the Social Entrepreneurship Fund team.

