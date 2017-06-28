Toms Founder Blake Mycoskie Reveals His July Fourth Plans

Blake Mycoskie and son Courtesy of Instagram

Toms founder Blake Mycoskie is looking forward to family time during the Fourth of July. Footwear News caught up with the entrepreneur to talk about his plans, his summer wardrobe and what’s on his reading list.

What are your plans for the Fourth of July?

“My family and I spend a lot of time in Jackson, Wyo., throughout the summer. Each year the town has a parade, which is the highlight of the day. Afterwards we have a cookout with family and friends while enjoying the fireworks in the evening.”

Favorite part of the holiday?

“Seeing my son Summit enjoy the parade and activities throughout the day. We have another little one on the way, so it will be great to watch both of them grow up together and make new memories as a family.”

Best July Fourth memory?

“When my wife, Heather, and I first started dating we watched fireworks on a golf course in Colorado. It was perfect.”

Toms founder Blake Mycoskie and wife Heather. Courtesy image

What is your ideal July Fourth look?

“Shorts, a T-shirt and my Toms red and white stripe Alpargatas. I keep it comfortable so I can run around with Summit.”

Summer go-to shoes?

“Always an Alpargata. This summer I’ve been wearing the Toms embroidered suede [style].”

What are your summer essentials?

“A good book. A couple favorites of mine are ‘Tribes: We Need You to Lead Us’ by Seth Godin and ‘Meditations’ by Marcus Aurelius.”

Want more?

Rebecca Minkoff’s Picks for Fourth of July Fashion

Soludos Founder Nick Brown Shares an Epic Summer Night with St. Lucia

Designer Christian Siriano Says This One Thing Is a Must-Have for a Summer Holiday

Designer Sarah Flint Shares Her Summer Essentials