Alessandro Michele, LeBron James, Ivanka Trump Make Time 100 List

Left to right: Alessandro Michele, LeBron James and Ivanka Trump. REX Shutterstock

On Thursday TIME magazine released its TIME 100 list of most influential people in the world.

The categories include, “Pioneers,” “Artists,” “Leaders,” “Titans” and “Icons.” Among those related to fashion, footwear, athletics and retail that made the list are Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, NBA star LeBron James, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, model Ashley Graham, designer Raf Simons, soccer star Neymar and first daughter and businesswoman Ivanka Trump.

Each year, TIME taps a friend, peer or colleague of those who make it onto the list to write a short piece about that person. In an entry on Alessandro Michele written by actor Jared Leto, Leto writes, “People don’t just like Gucci. They desire it. And I think it’s because they have some sense that Alessandro Michele pours his heart into every single thing he does.”

Of Ivanka Trump, entrepreneur Wendi Murdoch writes that she is “impressed by [Trump’s] courage to leave behind life as she knew it and move her young family to Washington to pursue positive change.”

She continued: “My daughters have long looked up to her. Now women and girls around the globe can look up to her too.”

Author Rita Dove describes LeBron James’ skills as “poetry in motion,” and says that he is “proof that talent combined with passion, tenacity and decency can reinvent the possible.”

See the full list here.

Proud to be included in the 2017 #TIME100! Link in my bio A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Want more?

Meet The Finalists for the 2017 LVMH Prize

Karlie Kloss Took Off Her Nearly 5-Inch Christian Louboutin Pumps to Accept Her DVF Award

New Study: Nike Is the Top Brand for More Than 50 Percent of Teens