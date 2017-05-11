Twitter Is Not Happy With What British Prime Minister Theresa May Just Said About Her Shoes

British Prime Minister Theresa May. REX Shutterstock

British Prime Minister Theresa May appeared with her husband Philip May on the BBC’s “The One Show” this week, ahead of elections in the U.K. on June 8.

During the segment, the couple was asked about their relationship, how they support one another and more, with the aim for viewers to gain more insight into the personal life of their prime minister.

Since May became prime minister last July, there was been plenty of scrutiny of her fashion choices, particularly her flashy footwear. In October, May said, “It is interesting that people focus on my shoes. I don’t think they focus on Philip Hammond’s or Boris Johnson’s in quite the same way,” referring to two of Britain’s leading male politicians.

“But look, do I regret the fact that people talk about my shoes? Hey, it gives me an excuse to go buy new shoes,” she said.

May echoed a similar sentiment during her interview on “The One Show” when asked about the attention on her shoes.

“I like buying my shoes, and it gives me a reason to buy some more,” she said. She then shared a story about why she thinks her shoes can actually have a positive impact on politics.

“I was in the [elevator] in the House of Commons and there was a young woman in [there] and I happened to look down and I said, ‘Oh, nice pair of shoes,'” May said.

“She said, ‘Oh, I like your shoes.’ And then she looked at me and said ‘Your shoes got me involved in politics.’ There was somebody who, through something quite normal — just seeing an interesting pair of shoes — got into politics and was now working in the House of Commons.”

Some people took to Twitter to express their dismay with her comments. Others thought it was distasteful that May wore a pair of flats (by Russell & Bromley) that featured very sparkly crystal embellishment on the heel.

"A young woman got involved in politics because of Theresa May's nice shoes!" Oh yay. It's hard enough to be taken seriously here. — 👽🐥🇪🇺 (@LoyaulteMeLie) May 10, 2017

Theresa May on BBC strong and stable diamond encrusted shoes… pic.twitter.com/g8z3xap1cA — Jonah (@jonahsend) May 9, 2017

uni admissions: so why do you want to study politics? me: theresa may's shoes — kate (@katexgleave) May 11, 2017

@BeardedGenius "…….And as it turned out, that young woman was my reflection in the lifts mirror". — Kieran Bates (@KtotheMaximum) May 9, 2017

Watch the full segment below.