Theresa May Visits Queen After U.K. Election in Snake-Print Kitten Heels

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May outside 10 Downing Street in London on June 9. REX Shutterstock

Following a shocking election in the U.K. on June 8, Theresa May appeared outside 10 Downing Street, where the prime minister lives in London, to speak to reporters and television cameras set up outside.

May, who became the U.K.’s prime minister last year, called the election in an attempt to increase her Conservative party’s majority in Parliament as the U.K. faces Brexit negotiations. Instead of scooping up more seats, the Conservatives actually lost 12 seats, and while they are still the largest party in Parliament, they no longer have the majority — this leaves what is known as a “hung Parliament,” because they likely will not be able to pass any major laws.

While May was re-elected, some are calling for her resignation. But in a speech at 10 Downing Street on Friday, she said that she intends to “provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country.”

Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after she won the June 8 election. REX Shutterstock

May gave the speech after meeting with Queen Elizabeth II for a short meeting, known as an “audience,” where she had to ask the Queen for permission to form a government, which she was granted. This is a long-standing tradition, and the Queen — since she is not allowed to show any political leanings — always grants permission.

For the occasion, May wore snake-print kitten heels, despite continued criticism of her taste for flashy footwear. She paired the heels with a cobalt blue blazer and matching skirt.

May wore snake-print kitten heels and a blue suit to meet Queen Elizabeth II and then speak outside 10 Downing Street. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at May’s heel. REX Shutterstock

Want to see more of Theresa May’s shoe style? Click through the gallery below.

Want more?

Twitter Is Not Happy With What British Prime Minister Theresa May Just Said About Her Shoes

British Prime Minister Theresa May Made a Very Festive Easter Message With Slingback Pink Pumps

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Says All the Talk About Her Shoes Is an Excuse to Buy More