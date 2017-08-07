How The Weeknd Is Representing Puma On Tour

For The Weeknd, his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall” global tour has been one of the most talked-about concerts of the year, and it wraps up in December in Australia.

The Weeknd onstage at the Wireless Festival in London. REX Shutterstock

Abel Tesfaye has been seen performing in a nearly $4,000 embroidered Saint Laurent jean jacket as well as bright orange Vlone coat. The Canadian singer has also been able to incorporate styles from his own fashion ventures into his onstage looks, including his spring H&M collection.

Last year, Puma added the star to its lineup — and The Weeknd has recently sported his yet-to-be released Puma shoe collaboration onstage. Dubbed the Parallels, the high-top The Weeknd x Puma sneakers are set to drop Aug. 24. The shoes thus far have been seen solely in an off-white/light gray leather makeup, although it’s likely that more styles will follow.

To my fans : The "Parallels" are finally dropping August 24th. PUMAXO… Let's GO A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

“The Weeknd has homed in on our newer, progressive models like the Puma Limitless and Puma Tsugi,” said Giorgio. “What [he] wears absolutely influences [his] fans, and we’ve seen a strong impact on our brand and business by partnering with him and Big Sean.

She added, “Both artists have a confident sense of self and style, and are driven to see their current and future collaborations succeed, and we truly love that about them.”

