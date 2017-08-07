How The Weeknd Is Representing Puma On Tour

It’s clear that the marriage between the fashion and music worlds is stronger than ever. With fan bases in the millions and the ability to instantly connect with consumers, musicians and performers offer labels a unique platform to reach an audience.
*This week, FN is highlighting the style stars who are making their mark on summer’s biggest stages in our High Notes series.
Puma has ramped up its presence with headliner acts more recently. In addition to its wildly successful partnership with Rihanna, the athletic brand has teamed up with Big Sean and The Weeknd — and is helping outfit both.
“It is extremely valuable to us,” said Allison Giorgio, Puma’s senior director of North America brand and marketing. “The artists are not only extremely talented musicians and performers but show consistently that their creativity and passion can be applied to all sorts of areas in the art world. The same drive that pushes them to create music and experiences for their fans can be felt in the product collaborations they create with Puma.”
For The Weeknd, his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall” global tour has been one of the most talked-about concerts of the year, and it wraps up in December in Australia.
Abel Tesfaye has been seen performing in a nearly $4,000 embroidered Saint Laurent jean jacket as well as bright orange Vlone coat. The Canadian singer has also been able to incorporate styles from his own fashion ventures into his onstage looks, including his spring H&M collection.
Last year, Puma added the star to its lineup — and The Weeknd has recently sported his yet-to-be released Puma shoe collaboration onstage. Dubbed the Parallels, the high-top The Weeknd x Puma sneakers are set to drop Aug. 24. The shoes thus far have been seen solely in an off-white/light gray leather makeup, although it’s likely that more styles will follow.
“The Weeknd has homed in on our newer, progressive models like the Puma Limitless and Puma Tsugi,” said Giorgio. “What [he] wears absolutely influences [his] fans, and we’ve seen a strong impact on our brand and business by partnering with him and Big Sean.
She added, “Both artists have a confident sense of self and style, and are driven to see their current and future collaborations succeed, and we truly love that about them.”
Want more?
Selena Gomez Wore Two Very Different Outfits While Celebrating Her Birthday With The Weeknd
The Weeknd Shows Off New Puma Kicks — and His Porsche — in Latest Campaign