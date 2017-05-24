The Webster’s Laure Hériard Dubreuil On Her Favorite Shoes of the Moment & Summer Essentials

The Webster boutique in Miami Beach. Courtesy Image.

Laure Hériard Dubreuil, CEO and founder of luxury boutique The Webster, is the go-to source for all things Miami. The fashion maven first launched The Webster’s flagship in Miami Beach in 2009 and has since expanded, with retail locations in Florida’s Bal Harbour, Houston and, most recently, in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Dubreuil’s vision and direction for refined style and her curated selection of brands and designers have continued to set The Webster apart in the world of retail. Here, she reveals her Miami musts, summer essentials and her favorite shoes of the moment.

Laure Hériard Dubreuil, CEO and founder of The Webster luxury boutique. Courtesy Image.

Go-to Restaurants

“One of my favorites is Mandolin Aegean Bistro. I always order the whole sea bass, and I love the casual Mediterranean vibe. I try to eat at Joe’s when stone crabs are in season. My new go-to is Le Sirenuse at The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club for classic Italian cuisine, and the restaurant itself is stunning.”

Nightlife Scene

“I enjoy having a tequila cocktail at sunset at Ocho at Soho Beach House, and The Broken Shaker has a cool crowd with incredible handcrafted drinks. The Saxony Bar at Faena evokes an old-school, glamorous vibe in a more intimate setting.”

Go-To Shoes

“My favorite heels at the moment are my Pierre Hardy Alchimia sandals, which add a pop of color to any look and feel very art deco Miami, and the Céline blade heel. For a flat, right now I’m wearing Marques’Almeida gingham strap sandals and Dior J’Adior slingback ballerinas.”

Ideal Springtime Style

“Light cotton dresses that can take you from day to night are a must — you want to be comfortable in 90 degrees but still look chic enough for wherever the day might take you. My favorites are from Gucci and Gül Hürgel, and The Webster will soon be carrying Borgo de Nor, which has pieces that are perfect for springtime in Miami.”

Beach Essentials

“I always bring with me a classic navy or black Eres maillot as well as loads of Lisa Marie Fernandez pieces, specifically

the skirts and dresses, then accessorize with Maison Michel straw hats, Heimat Atlantica bags and sunglasses from Mykita and Céline. And always a good book!”

Key Summer Footwear Looks

“Flat sandals that are easy to slip on and off and can be worn with everything from daytime to cocktail dresses. You want your look to be effortless in the spring and summer seasons.”

The Webster boutique in Miami Beach. Courtesy Image.

