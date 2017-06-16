Stuart Weitzman CEO Wendy Kahn: ‘Career Moments Come When You Least Expect Them’

Wendy Kahn Courtesy Image

Each day in June, FN is highlighting female forces in the industry as part of our Women in Power series.

It’s been a year of change at Stuart Weitzman — and Wendy Kahn is leading the brand forward as its CEO and brand president.

The executive, who joined the company last summer after a stint as CEO of Valentino USA, took time out to talk about her career highs and the advice she gives to her three daughters.

On making the move to Stuart Weitzman:

“Last year, I decided after 12 wonderful, unique and successful years at Valentino to join Stuart Weitzman. To grow and develop in one’s career, you have to take yourself out of your comfort zone from time to time. I couldn’t be happier with my decision. The Stuart Weitzman brand is filled with great passionate people, a strong foundation and an incredible growth trajectory.”

On game-changing moments:

“Career moments come when you least expect them. Careers can’t be planned — opportunities can be created through passion, hard work, and patience.”

Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals. Courtesy of brand

On whether women do enough to support other women in the workplace:

“They do but there are always opportunities to support and encourage.”

Advice for the next generation:

“As a mother of three daughters, I often tell them to be passionate, patient, and open minded as they move through life. Be authentic and work hard . Ultimately, to love what you do is the goal.”