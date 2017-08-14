Exclusive: Steve Madden and Caroline Vreeland Sit Down For A Candid Interview On Fame, Fashion and ‘Despacito’

CV: I would say another similarity between us is that we stay pretty true to who we are. Do you think we get heat for that? SM: “Well, the more successful you get, the less backlash you’re going to get.” CV: “Give a young girl some wisdom about how I can maintain who I am.” SM: “It’s an asset to be nice wherever you can be.”

CV: We hit it off from Day One. What are some similarities you see between us? SM: “We are both people persons. Like a true diva, you’re aware of where you are. A true diva walks into a room and knows everything that’s going on within three seconds. You’ve got the whole room figured out, and that’s [you]. The word ‘diva’ gets a bad rap. But you’re a nice diva as opposed to the ones who need their green M&Ms only.”

CV: What’s on your summer reading list? SM: “I’m reading a book about Paul McCartney. I’ve read so many Beatles books. I need a good novel.” CV: “Well, I only like fiction.” SM: “You probably read some obscure books.” CV: “I do.” SM: “I’ve tried some of those books. I love a good novel. It’s hard to find. Actually, the best novelists were the Russians. I’ll tell you a quick story about Russian novels. When you’re in prison, there’s something called the hole, solitary or the SHU, and it was always good to have a Russian novel like ‘War and Peace.’” CV: “The SHU! ‘Orange Is the New Black’ is my only reference.” SM: “That’s true. They actually got it right — believe it or not — and I love that show.”

CV: What are your thoughts on fame, and how important is it for you?

SM: “I can’t imagine what it must be like to be Justin Bieber or Drake or [George] Clooney, so that kind of fame is one thing.”

CV: “You have a very distinctive kind of fame. You may not have photographers outside your house per se, but you have a household name.”

SM: “Yes. I always say [my level of fame] is like a writer. A good writer has a following. And it’s very good and respected. It’s one of those things, if you don’t get on the fame bus, you’re all good, but once you’re on the bus, it’s never enough. And you’re like, ‘I’m not as famous as this one and that one.’ So it’s like what Kierkegaard said — all depression stems from comparison. Once you’re on that trip, it’s no good.”

CV: How do you stop comparing yourself with others?

SM: “You just can’t do it. It’s a losing game.”

CV: You chose to make your line your name, so there is something in that, right?

SM: “Yes, well, it’s a contradiction, right? I want to be famous, but I don’t want to be too famous. You do and you don’t. At the end of the day, it’s an inside job, so it doesn’t really matter.”

SM: “How do you feel about your own level of fame?”

CV: “Well, working with a prestigious man like [you] has amplified things. But I still wash my laundry in the laundromat. I live a strange dichotomy because I’ll be in Paris for Couture Week, seeing all the amazing shows, but then I’m still the girl who has a broken-down [Toyota] Prius and lives in her one-bedroom apartment in Los Feliz, [Calif.]. I like having the mixture. Hopefully, no matter what happens with the trajectory of my career, I’ll still be doing my laundry in the laundromat.”

SM: “I get it. I like that. Doing things yourself. We are who we are at the end of the day.”

CV: “100 percent human.”

SM: “With insecurities.”

Caroline Vreeland Phil Walters