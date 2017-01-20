Slovenian Shoe Manufacturer Made ‘White House’ Slippers in Honor of Melania Trump

Kopitana's "The White House" slippers. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump’s hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia is celebrating Trump becoming the new first lady of the United States.

According to ABC News, Mayor Srecko Ocvirk says Sevnica has “organized free guided tours, a display of locally produced goods and brands in the 12th century castle above the old town and a festival of grape vine pruning.” Some of the locally produced items include sausages, wine and even a new line of slippers produced by local shoe manufacturer Kopitarna.

“We want to mark [the inauguration] with nice, appropriate products,” Ocvirk told The Associated Press.

Kopitarna’s slippers have a large faux fur pom-pom on the top and are branded with “The White House” on the inside.

“We sent the future First Lady a pair hoping they will keep her feet warm in the coming winter months,” spokeswoman Mateja Reseta told AFP, according to the Daily Mail.

Slovenian shoe manufacturer Kopitana has created “The White House” slippers in honor of Melania Trump. REX Shutterstock

Trump, born Melanija Knavs, grew up in Sevnica when it was part of Communist Yugoslavia. She then left for a career in modeling in her 20s, later meeting Donald Trump in New York and marrying the now-President of the United States in 2005.

