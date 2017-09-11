Skechers Brand Ambassador David Ortiz Talks About Life After Baseball

Former Red Sox great has joined Skechers as a brand ambassador. Courtesy of brand

Former Red Sox star David Ortiz is taking a swing at the shoe market. His star power has been tapped by Skechers as brand ambassador for its fall men’s marketing campaign.

The Dominican-born Ortiz, affectionately known as “Big Papi,” admitted to FN that his years on the field had taken a toll on his feet, so it was time to take off his cleats and step into something more comfortable.

He now has an ample supply of Skechers in his closet, “if I want to go to the grocery store or do a lot of walking,” said the sports icon.

Retirement has also freed up Ortiz to pursue other business interests, which include his own brand of wine and cigars, as well as a production company. “I’ve got a lot more time now to focus on my career outside of baseball,” he said. “I’ve always liked being a businessman on the side, and now I can do more of that.”

Ortiz has also found time to reach out to others. He started a charity to help children in New England and the Dominican Republic who do not have access to critical pediatric services.

Here, Ortiz reveals his thoughts on memorable sports moments to his car of the moment.

My greatest baseball moment: “Seeing my number above right field. It was something I never thought I’d be part of.”

Player I admired: “Kirby Puckett. He’s the reason I wore the number 34.”

My set of wheels: “Just got my new baby, a Lambo. She’s great.”

Team I really liked to beat: “The Yankees. The rivalry was strong during the beginning of my career with the Red Sox.”

Late-night snack: “I’ve got to keep in shape now that I’m not playing. My wife makes sure I don’t get too many midnight snacks.”

Best thing about the game: “Leadership and mentoring. I was mentored by greats like Pedro Martinez. They helped make me a great hitter.”

