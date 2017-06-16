How the Greenbergs Became One of the Most Storied Families in the Shoe Business

Courtesy Image

Robert and Michael Greenberg are the ultimate father-son duo. Now Michael’s son Chase, a third-generation Greenberg, is an active player in the family business.

Michael and Robert’s storied three-decade partnership hit a critical turning point in the ’90s when the two left LA Gear, the sneaker company founded by the elder Greenberg in 1979. (Robert was forced out of the company after it went public, and Michael was let go soon after.)

That fateful day 25 years ago would jump-start Skechers, now a $3.56 billion performance and lifestyle sneaker brand selling more than 3,000 designs for men, women and children.

“Starting a business with your family is both personal and professional, and you have the unique advantage of knowing their strengths the moment you hit the ground running — and you can call them all hours of the night and weekend when needed,” said Michael Greenberg, Skechers’ president.

The Skechers chairman and CEO in 2002. Courtesy Image

The executive’s brothers, Josh, Jeff and Jason, also work at the company — along with Michael’s son Chase.

Michael said he’s been inspired by numerous family businesses – from historical titans like Ford, to apparel retailers like Gap Inc., which have evolved dramatically over the past 50 years.”And we feel a special kinship with partners like Modell’s Sporting Goods, which has had an incredible four generations guiding their successful business,” Greenberg said. “We look to companies like these for the personal culture they’ve cultivated, and the magical things that can happen when you combine a family’s original vision with the fresh new contributions that employees are continually bringing to a brand.”