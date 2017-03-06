Rihanna Summoned Cara Delevingne & Friends to a Mass Detention in Paris Library

Cara Delevingne Rex Shutterstock

With detention cards for invitations, the Fenty x Puma by Rihanna show was staged tonight in Paris’ Bibliothèque Nationale, a grand book-lined space encircled by a three-story gallery that is the equivalent of the New York Public Library.

The fashion industry had obviously been very bad to merit such an en masse summoning.

There was no front row and the fashion industry’s “mean girls” (and boys) — who included Cara Delevingne, the Jonas brothers, Carine Roitfeld, the rapper Future and even Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault and wife Salma Hayek — were all seated at rows of trestle tables, notwithstanding elevated rank within fashion’s pecking order.

Delevingne, in particular, looked just like a naughty schoolgirl with her newly bleached blonde bob and oversize Fenty hoodie.

But you can always trust Rihanna to stage an intervention, and a co-ed cast of models, including Joan Smalls, descended from the gallery and proceeded to strut the table tops with a total disregard for the bastion of learning. The finale saw a storm of pages ripped from notebooks raining down on assembled guests.

The School of Rihanna was in mutiny, and the librarians didn’t stand a chance.

Rihanna takes her bow at her fall ’17 Fenty x Puma show in Paris.

The finale was marked by a storm of torn notebook pages.

