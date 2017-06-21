The Queen Shines Bright During Big Day of Engagements

Queen Elizabeth wore a hat that drew comparisons to the European Union flag. REX/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II sure knows how to make a style statement — and today, she stepped out in two eye-catching ensembles for two important engagements.

First, the queen wore a floral blue and yellow dress with a blue brocade coat for her buzzed-about speech to Parliament. She completed the outfit with a stylish hat — which was royal blue with blue and yellow flowers. Many observers compared it to the European Union flag — and said it could be a clever way for the queen, who wore black patent shoes, to make a comment on Brexit.

Queen Elizabeth wore a blue coat with a matching hat that drew comparisons to the European Union flag. REX/Shutterstock

During her speech, the queen outlined the government’s legislative program. It’s been a anxious few weeks in the U.K. after a surprising election, several terrorist incidents and last week’s devastating fire at Grenfell Tower. But the 91-year-old has continued to carry out her duties with her usual composure.

Queen Elizabeth wore a yellow coat and hat for Day Two of the Royal Ascot races. REX/Shutterstock

This afternoon, just a few hours after the Parliament speech, the queen made a quick switch into a bright yellow coat with a floral dress to attend the Royal Ascot horse races. It’s been a busy week for the monarch. On Tuesday, she wowed the crowd in a bright green ensemble.

Prince Philip missed Wednesday’s events after he was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday evening as a precaution, according to the palace.

