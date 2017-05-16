Why You Might Not See As Many Photos of Celebs at LAX Soon

View Slideshow Bella Hadid arrives at LAX. Splash

On Monday, Private Suite at Los Angeles International Airport opened, with the aim of serving high-profile clients in their travels.

The Private Suite is a new terminal at LAX that is removed from the airport’s other busy terminals. According to its website, Private Suite has its own private TSA screening, and there are no ticket counters, boarding gates or long concourses. Plus, it allows celebrity fliers to avoid paparazzi, who can’t access Private Suite behind its gate.

“Members spend their pre-flight time in totally private suites, each with its own bathroom, its own food-service pantry, a two-person daybed, and a runway view of aircraft landing and taking off,” Private Suite’s website reads. “When it’s time to board, Private Suite members are driven across the tarmac, head-of-state style, directly to their aircraft.”

The service is for members only, and is available for both private and commercial flights. Members are driven across the tarmac directly to the jet bridge in a luxurious BMW Series 7 sedan.

Celebrities travel often for jobs and appearances, and are confronted by photographers the moment they arrive at LAX. They’re usually followed as far as paparazzi can go before the stars go through security and head to their flights — and the same happens when they arrive, too.

Kendall Jenner arrives at LAX. Splash

While photos of celebs at the airport often provide style inspiration (think Rihanna in sweatpants and Fenty slides or Kendall Jenner in cool sneakers), this will no doubt be a relief for stars looking for some privacy as they head out on their travels.

Click through the gallery to see what celebs wear to the airport.

Want more?

Rihanna Wears Sweatpants at the Airport Like All of Us

8 Best Travel Shoes to Quickly Get You Through Airport Security

Customs Officials Find $200,000 Worth of Fake Sneakers Hidden in Airport Cargo