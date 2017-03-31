8 Stylish Royal Women Besides Kate Middleton You Should Know

View Slideshow Left to right: Queen Rania of Jordan, Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Princess Charlene of Monaco. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, captures the world’s attention every time she steps out for a public appearance.

While the 35-year-old princess has an enviable closet stocked with pristine pumps and chic dresses, skirts and coats, she certainly isn’t the only royal who has a fantastic sense of style.

There are princesses and queens from countries all over the world who have curated their own sense of style, and like Middleton, are keen on modernizing what it means to dress like a royal.

Queen Letizia of Spain isn’t afraid to repeat a great piece from her wardrobe as Middleton has done many times. She’s been spotted more than once wearing a bright red coat with frilly bell sleeves, both times pairing it with simple pointed-toe pumps.

Queen Letizia wearing nude pumps. REX Shutterstock

Queen Letizia in patent leather pumps. REX Shutterstock

Princess Charlene of Monaco, a former Olympic swimmer, wasn’t born into royalty, but she’s quickly learned how to dress the part. She generally keeps her look simple in structured coats and dresses with pointed-toe pumps.

Princess Charlene wearing two-tone pumps. REX Shutterstock

Princess Sofia of Sweden is a young royal at just 32-years-old. She’s not afraid to wear a heel with some major height and loves to add a bit of sparkle to her look with her footwear. Plus, like Middleton, she has no problem playing sports in heels.

Princess Sofia in black booties. REX Shutterstock

Princess Sofia in sparkly silver heels. REX Shutterstock

Queen Rania of Jordan could perhaps be considered the most fashion-forward royal of them all. Her wardrobe is stocked with of-the-moment designer items and sharp heels by Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo.

Queen Rania in Mary-Jane pumps. REX Shutterstock

Queen Rania of Jordan matched her suede heels to her coat. REX Shutterstock

