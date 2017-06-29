How President Obama Does Casual & Comfy Style on Vacation in Indonesia

Barack Obama wears jeans and sneakers while on vacation in Indonesia. REX Shutterstock

The Obamas’ world travels continued in Indonesia this week. After being spotted in Bali, the former first family was seen in Yogyakarta today, and former President Barack Obama — who lived in Indonesia during his childhood — dressed for the occasion.

Seen in a pair of New Balance sneakers, Obama sported the comfortable and casual look while walking on a path during his visit to Becici Pine Forest. He was also seen trekking through the Prambanan Temple with his daughter Malia by his side.

Barack Obama in New Balance while on vacation Yogyakarta, Indonesia. REX Shutterstock

And it looks the former president packs more than one pair of shoes in his suitcase for a vacation across the world. He was seen in yet another pair of sneakers on Wednesday. Sticking with New Balance low-tops, Obama arrived for a tour at Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Indonesia. The excursion comes a day after the family wrapped up their vacation in Bali.

Barack Obama chose New Balance sneakers while on holiday in Indonesia. REX Shutterstock

On Tuesday in Bali, Michelle, Sasha and Malia Obama wore yellow sarongs and sashes — the traditional attire for visiting holy places. Michelle sported white kicks, while Malia wore a pair of black Nikes. The former president paired his Asics sneakers with jeans and a white polo shirt.

Barack Obama wearing Asics in Bali, Indonesia. REX Shutterstock

Now that Obama is free of his presidential duties, it’s no surprise he’s opting for kicks. During his reign, he was often seen in sneakers outside of the Oval Office.

