Nicholas Kirkwood & Axel Arigato’s Albin Johansson Join FN’s Summit Lineup

Nicholas Kirkwood Rex Shutterstock

The FN CEO Summit has added two more high-profile speakers to its lineup.

London-based designer Nicholas Kirkwood — who continues to grow his label and refine his strategy under LVMH – will take the stage. Meanwhile, Albin Johansson, CEO of hot sneaker brand Axel Arigato, will also be on hand to talk about his unique strategy.

The event is set for May 23 to 25 in Miami at The Edition hotel.

Albin Johansson Rex Shutterstock

As reported earlier, in a major moment, Christian Louboutin will appear on the summit stage for the first time to discuss his 25-year journey in the industry.

Other speakers confirmed to date include the following:

• Diane Sullivan, CEO, president and chairman of Caleres Inc. The executive has been moving rapidly to transform the company, most recently adding well-known men’s brand Allen Edmonds to the portfolio.

Diane Sullivan Fairchild Archives

• Victor Luis, the CEO of Coach who is rapidly transforming the company’s namesake brand and also expanding its Stuart Weitzman business.

• Mark King, the president of Adidas Group North America and winner of FN’s person of the year award last November, will discuss Adidas’ aggressive strategy in the U.S. and its incredible momentum.

Adidas Group North America President Mark King. Courtesy of Adidas.

• Blake Krueger, the chairman and CEO of Wolverine World Wide Inc. — the owner of Keds, Sperry, Merrell and others — will talk about his strategy to evolve the multibranded company and make it more competitive in today’s challenging retail climate.

• Bill Brand, the president of HSN, will open up about the company’s strategy to becoming a bigger digital player and its exclusive fashion partnerships.

• Andy Rubin, chairman of Pentland Brands, will talk about being at the helm of a family business and driving growth in the sports and lifestyle markets.

• Ronnie Fieg, the owner of Kith and FN’s 2016 retailer of the year, has built one of New York’s hottest retail destinations.

This year’s summit will also feature two special panels with key industry leaders. Liz Rodbell, the president of Hudson’s Bay and Lord & Taylor; Libby Edelman, SVP at Sam Edelman; Eileen Tetreault, senior director of fashion strategy at Zappos.com; and Leslie Gallin, president of footwear for UBM Advanstar will appear on a special “Women in Power” panel to talk about how women are changing the game in the shoe industry and the challenges female executives still face.

Liz Rodbell. Courtesy photo.

A special emerging designer panel will bring together the hottest young names in the business, including Oscar Tiye’s Amina Muaddi, Malone Souliers’ Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt, and Paula Cademartori.

This year’s sponsor speakers include Sarah Quinlan, SVP & Group head of market insights at MasterCard; Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight; Matt Priest, president and CEO of FDRA; and Ronen Lazar, co-founder and CEO at InTurn.

For more information or to attend, email Kim Mancuso at kmancuso@wwd.com or call 646-356-4722.