Melania Trump Doubles Up on Pink Christian Louboutin Pumps

Melania Trump at the White House for President Trump's hosting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, June 2017. REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump stood side by side with President Donald Trump as they awaited the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the White House today. While the Prime Minister’s arrival marks the first face-to-face meeting between him and the first family, the occasion marks at least the second time that Trump has opted for her pink Christian Louboutin pumps since becoming first lady.

Trump recently stepped out in the pink, suede heels at the Congressional Picnic on June 22, also at the White House. Whereas last week she went for a checked Mary Katrantzou midi-dress, this time she opted for a floral floor-length maxi style by Emilio Pucci. The belted crepe gown was also much brighter than last week’s white-based dress, featuring a bright yellow ground color.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump await the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 2017. REX/Shutterstock

Trump decided to go with a contrasting look when it came to the shoes by pairing the yellow dress with the pink Louboutin pumps. The suede shoe peeked under her gown slightly, but became more evident when it was unveiled underneath the back-slit of the Pucci dress.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, June 2017. REX/Shutterstock

The gown is currently available from net-a-porter.com, where it retails for $2,160.

Emilio Pucci Belted Floral-Print Crepe Gown Courtesy of net-a-porter.com

Emilio Pucci Dress, $2,160; net-a-porter.com

