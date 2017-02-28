Photos of Kellyanne Conway With Her Shoes on Oval Office Couch Go Viral

On Monday, President Trump met with representatives from the nation’s historically black colleges and universities at the White House.
While this was certainly an important meeting, the major piece of news circulating after the gathering was not about anything President Trump or the representatives said.
Instead, focus is on a photo of presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway sitting with her feet tucked under her on the couch in the Oval Office, snapping photos of the group with Trump and reviewing the photos after she took them. Conway’s beige pumps are wedged into the couch behind her.
The photo has gone viral on social media, with some calling Conway out for perhaps being disrespectful for putting her feet on the couch in the most important room in the White House. Others brought up the point the President Obama was often photographed with his feet up on the Oval Office desk.
Want more?
Ivanka Trump Wears $78 Shoes to the 2017 Governors Ball
Jimmy Kimmel Asked Meryl Streep If She Was Wearing Ivanka Trump at the Oscars
What the ‘House of Cards’ Stylist Really Thinks of Melania Trump’s Sky-High Louboutins