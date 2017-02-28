Photos of Kellyanne Conway With Her Shoes on Oval Office Couch Go Viral

Kellyanne Conway at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 23. REX Shutterstock

On Monday, President Trump met with representatives from the nation’s historically black colleges and universities at the White House.

While this was certainly an important meeting, the major piece of news circulating after the gathering was not about anything President Trump or the representatives said.

Instead, focus is on a photo of presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway sitting with her feet tucked under her on the couch in the Oval Office, snapping photos of the group with Trump and reviewing the photos after she took them. Conway’s beige pumps are wedged into the couch behind her.

The photo has gone viral on social media, with some calling Conway out for perhaps being disrespectful for putting her feet on the couch in the most important room in the White House. Others brought up the point the President Obama was often photographed with his feet up on the Oval Office desk.

I have so many questions about this photo, but chief among them is why nobody is telling Kellyanne Conway to get her damn feet off the couch pic.twitter.com/tU0CBS36Fe — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) February 28, 2017

did no one's mama tell Kellyanne Conway to take her feet off that damn taxpayer-funded couch? pic.twitter.com/I2BiqNNgAS — Mathew Rodriguez (@mathewrodriguez) February 28, 2017

It is hard to believe that Kellyanne Conway would been sitting like this if the President were meeting with the NRA or White evangelicals… pic.twitter.com/bsG3bYwLi4 — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) February 28, 2017

Kellyanne Conway is treating the Oval Office like her own living room. Looks like she's settling in for a night of bingewatching Scandal. pic.twitter.com/jtrrR4vVsi — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 28, 2017

I'll take shoes on a couch over this any day. pic.twitter.com/JLE16uQFsF — Amy Lutz (@amylutz4) February 28, 2017

For those of you who were upset by Kellyanne Conway: Did this upset you? No? Then sit down. pic.twitter.com/vYxTt5Pxbb — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) February 28, 2017

