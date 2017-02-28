Photos of Kellyanne Conway With Her Shoes on Oval Office Couch Go Viral

By / 1 hour ago
Kellyanne Conway CPAC
Kellyanne Conway at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 23.
REX Shutterstock

On Monday, President Trump met with representatives from the nation’s historically black colleges and universities at the White House.

While this was certainly an important meeting, the major piece of news circulating after the gathering was not about anything President Trump or the representatives said.

Related
Ivanka Trump Wears $78 Shoes to the 2017 Governors Ball

Instead, focus is on a photo of presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway sitting with her feet tucked under her on the couch in the Oval Office, snapping photos of the group with Trump and reviewing the photos after she took them. Conway’s beige pumps are wedged into the couch behind her.

Kellyanne Conway Oval OfficeKellyanne Conway snapping photos of President Trump meeting with representatives from historically black colleges and universities in the Oval Office. REX Shutterstock
Kellyanne Conway Oval OfficeKellyanne Conway looks through photos she took of President Trump during his meeting with representatives from historically black colleges and universities. REX Shutterstock

The photo has gone viral on social media, with some calling Conway out for perhaps being disrespectful for putting her feet on the couch in the most important room in the White House. Others brought up the point the President Obama was often photographed with his feet up on the Oval Office desk.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Wears $78 Shoes to the 2017 Governors Ball

Jimmy Kimmel Asked Meryl Streep If She Was Wearing Ivanka Trump at the Oscars

What the ‘House of Cards’ Stylist Really Thinks of Melania Trump’s Sky-High Louboutins

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s