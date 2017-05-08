Kanye West Deletes Instagram and Twitter Accounts

Kanye West REX Shutterstock

Kanye West is off social media — at least for now.

The rapper and Yeezy designer removed his accounts from Instagram and Twitter on Friday, the same day that West and wife Kim Kardashian West launched their kids’ Yeezy clothing line. There’s no word yet as to why West decided to leave social media. Luckily for fans, Kardashian West’s accounts still exist.

Kanye West is one celebrity who was a bit late to the social media game, particularly Instagram, and he wasn’t very active on the platform compared with the rest of his famous family members. There was a period of time in 2016 when West would take to Twitter for “rants” about a range of topics.

West could simply be taking a break from sharing his personal life with the public. After all, he was hospitalized late last year for exhaustion, so it’d be understandable if he chose to avoid the limelight for a bit, just as Kardashian West did after she was robbed in Paris in October. West also opted not to attend the Met Gala in New York last week with Kardashian West, who wore a Vivienne Westwood dress and Yeezy sandals.

Kim Kardashian West wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress and Yeezy heels at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

