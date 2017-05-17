Pippa Middleton’s Fiancé Spotted Shoe Shopping Ahead of Wedding

James Matthews REX Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate Middleton, is set to marry fiancé James Matthews on Saturday at a church in her family’s town.

This photo shows a glass enclosure that has been built on the Middleton family’s property for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding on May 20. Splash

The ceremony will be followed by a cocktail party and then a formal reception at the Middleton family’s home. Ahead of the wedding, Matthews was spotted apparently doing some shoe shopping. He carried bags from high-end shoemaker Edward Green, fueling speculation that the brand may have made the shoes for his nuptials.

Edward Green was started in 1890 in Northampton, England, where it is still based. According to its website, its skilled artisans make about 350 pairs of shoes per week that are shipped all over the world to retailers. Edward Green also has its own stores in London and Paris.

While Matthews may be partial to pricey dress shoes, he did wear a pair of Brooks running shoes while he was out shopping.

There has been no confirmation yet as to who has designed Middleton’s wedding gown, but rumors point to Giles Deacon. There’s no word on footwear either, but Middleton does have some favorite brands she often looks to.

Click through the gallery to see photos of Pippa Middleton wearing her favorite shoe brands.

