Ivanka Trump Wears Eyelet Dress and Ballet Flats at the Congressional Baseball Game

Ivanka Trump, the simultaneous first daughter/special assistant to President Trump, attended the Congressional Baseball Game on June 15 at the Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The annual game pits Republican and Democratic teams against each other every summer to raise money for charity.
Trump’s outfit for the occasion consisted of a white dress, aviator sunglasses and ballet flats. Her dress featured scalloped edges and a seasonal eyelet design. The light pink ballet flats tied with a bow around the ankle.
Trump mingled with players on the field and in the dugouts before the game. In a video to “The Hill” she expressed that “It’s great to be out here to support everyone who came.”
The president himself did not attend due to security reasons, according to a statement by White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday. “While the president would like to attend the game and show his support for all of these brave public servants, he has been advised that there is not enough time to follow Secret Service protocols,” Spicer said.
It is reported that President Trump recorded a video message for the game.
