Ivanka Trump Wears Eyelet Dress and Ballet Flats at the Congressional Baseball Game

Ivanka Trump at a Small Business Administration Conference. REX Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump, the simultaneous first daughter/special assistant to President Trump, attended the Congressional Baseball Game on June 15 at the Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The annual game pits Republican and Democratic teams against each other every summer to raise money for charity.

Great to see so many coming together to honor victims and heroes from yesterday's tragedy, support charity and play ball ⚾️ #CongressionalBaseballGame A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Trump’s outfit for the occasion consisted of a white dress, aviator sunglasses and ballet flats. Her dress featured scalloped edges and a seasonal eyelet design. The light pink ballet flats tied with a bow around the ankle.

@ivankatrump is always so graceful and Joseph is such a shy cute little baby boy and Arabella is getting prettier day by day.. #lovelyfamily #ivankatrump #familygoals #coolmom #Momandkids #baseball A post shared by All Things Ivanka Trump (@teamivankatrump) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

Trump mingled with players on the field and in the dugouts before the game. In a video to “The Hill” she expressed that “It’s great to be out here to support everyone who came.”

Ivanka: "Its great to be out here and support everyone who came". Follow @thehilldotcom on Snap for more from tonight's game! #cbg17 pic.twitter.com/fWlPkW44xB — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 15, 2017

The president himself did not attend due to security reasons, according to a statement by White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday. “While the president would like to attend the game and show his support for all of these brave public servants, he has been advised that there is not enough time to follow Secret Service protocols,” Spicer said.

It is reported that President Trump recorded a video message for the game.

