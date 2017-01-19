Ivanka Trump Talks ‘Emotional’ Decision to Walk Away From Her Company

Ivanka Trump at the Republican National Convention in July 2016. REX Shutterstock

On the eve of Ivanka Trump’s father, Donald Trump, being inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States, the businesswoman is reflecting on her recent decision to walk away from her eponymous fashion brand.

In an interview with ABC’s “20/20” set to air tonight, Ivanka says that leaving her brand to move to Washington, D.C. to support her father was an “emotional” decision. ABC’s Deborah Roberts brought up the point that Ivanka’s brand is growing, yet she is stepping back.

“It’s emotional that I’m stepping away from my business,” Ivanka said. “My father will be president and hopefully I can be there to support him and to support those causes I’ve cared about my whole professional career.”

Ivanka confirmed last week in a Facebook post that she would indeed be leaving her company, tapping Abigail Klem, formerly the chief brand officer for Ivanka Trump Collection, president of the company. She also said that upon moving to Washington with her husband Jared Kushner, who has been appointed Trump’s senior adviser, she will take some time to settle her three young children in their new home.

In the ABC interview, Ivanka also addressed the notion put forward by some that she will take on a “first lady” role more than Trump’s wife Melania.

“Well, I think it’s an inappropriate observation,” Ivanka said. “There’s one first lady and she’ll do remarkable things.”

According to ABC’s Roberts, Ivanka said privately she feels those observations are a bit “sexist” and says there’s no reason “two empowered women” couldn’t come to Washington and both make their mark. Roberts added that Ivanka shared that she and Chelsea Clinton are indeed friends, despite a bitter campaign between Trump and Hillary Clinton, and that she might even go to Chelsea for advice during this time of transition.

