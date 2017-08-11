Five on Five: FN to Bring Together Five Top Industry Players At Platform Show Panel

Albin Johansson, CEO and co-founder of Axel Arigato, at the FN CEO Summit Patrick MacLeod

What are the biggest challenges and opportunities in today’s rapidly-changing climate?

FN will bring together five influential industry executives to address those topics in a special panel discussion on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Bond Lounge on the FN Platform show floor in Las Vegas.

Eileen Tetreault

Women’s Editor Nikara Johns will moderate the special event, which will examine the digital revolution, brand evolution and more.

Participants include: Eileen Tetreault, senior director of fashion strategy at Zappos.com, Gillian Meek, president of Keds USA, Andrew Kiernan, global director, SVP and president of United Nude, Seth Campbell, SVP of business development at BBC International LLC and Albin Johansson, co-founder and CEO of Axel Arigato.

Keds president, Gillian Meek Courtesy of brand

Don’t miss this unique event at FN Platform.