FN CEO Summit: More Big Names Revealed

The 2017 FN CEO Summit will be bigger and better than ever before.

The event, set for May 23-25 at the Miami Edition, will bring together the industry’s biggest game changers: executives, retailers and designers who are leading the charge in a difficult environment.

In a major moment, Christian Louboutin will appear on the summit stage for the first time to discuss his 25-year journey in the industry.

Other speakers confirmed to date include the following:

• Victor Luis, the CEO of Coach who is rapidly transforming the company’s namesake brand and also expanding its Stuart Weitzman business.

• Mark King, the president of Adidas Group North America and winner of FN’s person of the year award last November, will discuss Adidas’ aggressive strategy in the U.S. and its incredible momentum.

• Blake Krueger, the chairman and CEO of Wolverine World Wide Inc. — the owner of Keds, Sperry, Merrell and others — will talk about his strategy to evolve the multibranded and make it more competitive in today’s challenging retail climate.

• Bill Brand, the president of HSN, will open up about the company’s strategy to becoming a bigger digital player and its exclusive fashion partnerships.

• Andy Rubin, chairman of Pentland Brands, will talk about being at the helm of a family business and driving growth in the sports and lifestyle markets.

• Ronnie Fieg, the owner of Kith and FN’s 2016 retailer of the year, has built one of New York’s hottest retail destinations. How did he do it? Find out at the event.

This year’s summit will also feature two special panels with key industry leaders. Liz Rodbell, the president of Hudson’s Bay and Lord & Taylor; Libby Edelman, SVP at Sam Edelman; and Eileen Tetreault, senior director of fashion strategy at Zappos.com, will appear on a special “Women in Power” panel to talk about how women are changing the game in the shoe industry and the challenges female executives still face.

A special emerging designer panel will bring together the hottest young names in the business, including Oscar Tiye’s Amina Muaddi and Malone Soulier’s Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt.

This year’s sponsor speakers include Sarah Quinlan, SVP & Group head of market insights at MasterCard; Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight; Matt Priest, president and CEO of FDRA; and Ronen Lazar, co-founder and CEO at InTurn.

