Donald Trump Blasts Nordstrom for Ivanka Fallout

Ivanka and Donald Trump at the ribbon cutting for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., in October 2016. REX Shutterstock

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to address the fallout between his daughter Ivanka Trump and Nordstrom Inc.

In a tweet posted this morning, President Trump says the first daughter “has been treated so unfairly” by the department store chain, which announced last week that it would no longer carry the Ivanka Trump collection at its stores or online.

“She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” Trump continued in the tweet.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Nordstrom said last week that its decision to cut Ivanka Trump’s line of accessories and shoes was an apolitical one, based on the brand’s performance. Nevertheless, there has been speculation that the department store chain succumbed to pressures to cut ties with the Ivanka brand following a call for a Trump brand boycott last year, as well as several controversial executive orders signed by the president after his inauguration in January.

Seattle-based news publication The Stranger reportedly obtained a memo sent to Nordstrom employees by company co-presidents and brothers Peter, Erik and Blake Nordstrom last week in the wake of the president’s immigration ban:

“When John W. Nordstrom came to the U.S. as an immigrant, he was given opportunities that allowed him to find a more prosperous and happy life. In so many ways, our humble beginning and the work ethic and gratitude that goes with it helped shape the culture of our company to this day. Over 116 years we have been fortunate to be able to build on the foundation JWN laid for us, thanks to all of you who have chosen to bring your unique experiences and backgrounds to work here at Nordstrom every day. We currently employ more than 76,000 people who comprise different races, ethnicities and genders. We literally have thousands of employees who are first- and second-generation immigrants. Every one of your unique qualities brings a richness that allows us to better reflect and serve the multicultured communities we’re a part of and ultimately makes us a better company. We are a better place with you here, no doubt about it.

It’s important that we reiterate our values to all of you and make it clear that we support each of our employees. We will continue to value diversity, inclusion, respect and kindness … you can count on that.”

Luxury department store Neiman Marcus also announced over the weekend that it would no longer carry Ivanka Trump’s jewelry on its website or in its stores due to the brand’s lack of productivity.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Ivanka Trump brand told Footwear News that despite both department store chains’ claims of poor productivity, all is well with the company’s top line.

“The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016,” Rosemary K. Young, senior director of marketing at Ivanka Trump, said. “We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates but the integrity it maintains. The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals, and we are proud to say that the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded. It is a company built to inspire women with solution-oriented offerings, created to celebrate and service the many aspects of their lives.”