Former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron Shopped Cowboy Boots at This Santa Fe Western Store

David Cameron and Kowboyz co-owner Cristina Iverson. Courtesy of Kowboyz.

Like any good dad, former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron had his kids on his mind during a business trip this week to Santa Fe, N.M. Cameron stopped into Kowboyz, a western wear and boot store in the city to scout out some western wear for his daughter, according to Cristina Iverson and Iverson, the husband-and-wife team who co-own the store.

The couple was taken by surprise when a mini-motorcade with bodyguards parked itself outside the store, accompanying the dignitary on his shopping trim. Cristina Iverson said he picked up some western shirts as a gift for his daughter.

Kowboyz in Santa Fe, N.M. Ezra Levy

“He’s a very personable guy,” said Cristina, noting he was the most high-profile customer the store has ever had.

Kowboyz is a Santa Fe go-to for its selection of vintage boots, with the store stocking roughly 2,000 pairs of both new and previously worn styles. It’s also a destination for movie and TV show stylists, most recently supplying boots for the upcoming film, “Ideal Home.”

Entrance to Kowboyz in Santa Fe, N.M. Ezra Levy

Among the boot brands carried at the store are iconic labels such as Tony Lama, Lucchese, Rocketbuster and Falconhead. However, said Cristina Iverson, when it comes to vintage looks, authenticity is not enough. The boots also need to be in wearable condition in order to resell.

