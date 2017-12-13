Rapper Cardi B Tells Us How to Look ‘Rich as Hell’ in Steve Madden Shoes

View Slideshow Cardi B Courtesy of Steve Madden

Rapper Cardi B and Steve Madden have finally made their debut. In between cryptic Instagram posts and rumors that a collaboration was in the works, the two teamed up for a series of how-to styling videos. And if you know Cardi B at all, then you know these tips were far from dull.

In five clips, the rapper hilariously shares pointers on what completes an outfit and how to keep it real with some of the newest Steve Madden styles.

To kick it off, she immediately tells viewers how they can look rich by wearing a pair of Steve Madden thigh-high boots. “Imma just keep it real, right? I look rich as hell because I am,” she laughs in the video. “You can, too, because they Steve Madden.”

Next up, Cardi B shows off the white shoe trend by wearing a pair of Steve Madden platform boots. She dances and sings in the video, too. Take a look for yourself.

She says,“Now I’m giving you cute, sexy daytime vibes. Right now, white boots are in style, and they made in the USA.”

Another word to the wise, according to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, is that every woman should have a pair of pointy-toe shoes. She says, wearing a pair of pink pumps, “If I button this shirt, I can go to a business meeting, but I could wear this to the club.”

Cardi B also models a pair of Steve Madden’s sparkly sock booties. She describes the shoes as shiny, but not the type of shiny that looks like a girl is going to club when she’s actually just going to brunch. Watch the funny video here.

But at the end of the day, Cardi B speaks for us all when she says, “a good, poppin’ ass shoe” is what truly makes an outfit.

Click through the gallery below to see more photos of Cardi B from her Steve Madden Daily Tips campaign.

Want more?

Cardi B Sparkles in Body-Confident Gold Outfit at Moschino’s Art Basel Party

Cardi B Looked Body-Confident in a Plunging Bra Top & Pointy Pumps for a Night Out