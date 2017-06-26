How Justin Trudeau Stole the Show at Toronto’s Pride Parade With These Socks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proudly marched in Toronto’s Pride parade on Sunday — and he celebrated another major holiday at the same time.
Trudeau, who takes his sock game seriously, sported a rainbow pair with the words “Eid Mubarak,” which marks the religious holiday that ends Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. Eid Mubarak coincided with Gay Pride this year. Toronto-based Hallal Socks crafted the style, which retails for $14.99.
Along the parade route, the prime minister took time out to stop and give a high-five to a little girl in a superhero costume. It was the perfect photo op — and provided a closeup view of the socks.
Canadian pm Justin at Toronto pride parade high fiving tiny Wonder Woman with rainbow flag . I mean come on what a dude, oh and he is Sporting Eid Mubarak socks, Marking the holiday at the end of Ramadam #prideparade #justintrudeau #notmypresident #prideparade2017 #prideparadetoronto #eidmubarak #ramadan2017 #lovetrumpshate
Trudeau is fond of adding a vibrant style statement to his formal dark suits and dark shoes when he meets with leaders. In fact, on May 4 he enjoyed a chat with his Irish counterpart, Enda Kenny, while clad in bright mismatched socks featuring “Star Wars” characters — R2D2 on one side and C3P0 on the other.
During an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” which brought its show to Niagara Falls last month,Trudeau could be seen wearing a pair of red and white maple leaf printed socks with his Ron White dress shoes. During a segment, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest gave Trudeau a pair of socks with a “Live With Kelly and Ryan” theme.
In May, at the NATO Summit, Trudeau sported a pair of socks adorned with the organization’s name, fitting for the high-profile event.