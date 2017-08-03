How Bruno Mars Is Helping the Nike Cortez Continue Its Lasting Legacy

By / 2 hours ago
Bruno Mars Nike
Bruno Mars
Courtesy of Instagram

It’s clear that the marriage between the fashion and music worlds is stronger than ever. With fan bases in the millions and the ability to instantly connect with consumers, musicians and performers offer labels a unique platform to reach an audience.

*This week, FN is highlighting the style stars who are making their mark on summer’s biggest stages in our High Notes series. 

Related
LeBron James Says His Next Nike LeBron 15 Signature Sneakers Are Coming Soon

Last month in Milan, more than 10,000 fans watched as Bruno Mars — wearing a silk Versace shirt — performed his hit song “Versace on the Floor” in front of Donatella Versace, who was in the crowd for the final European stop of Mars’ “24K Magic World Tour.”

Watch the #BBMAs performance of Versace on the Floor! (link in bio)

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

In addition to paying homage to Versace, Mars and his Hooligans have also been showing their athletic sides on the tour, lacing up their Nike Cortez sneakers.

#24kmagicworldtour

A post shared by 24k Magic World Tour (@24kmagictour) on

Marking its 45th anniversary, the style remains a cultural hit.

“The shoe has moved from its early years as a track shoe into its current role as a streetwear icon,” said Andrea Corradini, senior product director of Nike Sportswear, women’s. “The Cortez is an icon because the design is simple and sleek, and our material and color designers love to create fresh iterations of the product each season, yet keep its timeless look and feel.”

And Mars has certainly taken notice. His love for the iconic sneaker style continues on tour through November. The crooner has continually worn the Cortez  not only on tour but also during the 2017 BET Awards, and very memorably, during the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show. His black and gold Super Bowl kicks were so noticeably popular, they went on sale a few months later.

Want more? 

Bella Hadid Makes Summery Dress More Casual in Nike Cortez Sneakers

Nordstrom X Nike Is Throwing a Big Block Party in L.A. to Celebrate the Cortez’s 45th Anniversary &amp; New Style

Bruno Mars Is So Smooth As He Dances in These Old-School Nikes for New Music Video