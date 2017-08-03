How Bruno Mars Is Helping the Nike Cortez Continue Its Lasting Legacy

Watch the #BBMAs performance of Versace on the Floor! (link in bio) A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on May 21, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

In addition to paying homage to Versace, Mars and his Hooligans have also been showing their athletic sides on the tour, lacing up their Nike Cortez sneakers.

Marking its 45th anniversary, the style remains a cultural hit.

“The shoe has moved from its early years as a track shoe into its current role as a streetwear icon,” said Andrea Corradini, senior product director of Nike Sportswear, women’s. “The Cortez is an icon because the design is simple and sleek, and our material and color designers love to create fresh iterations of the product each season, yet keep its timeless look and feel.”

And Mars has certainly taken notice. His love for the iconic sneaker style continues on tour through November. The crooner has continually worn the Cortez not only on tour but also during the 2017 BET Awards, and very memorably, during the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show. His black and gold Super Bowl kicks were so noticeably popular, they went on sale a few months later.

