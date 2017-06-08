Britain’s First Post-Brexit Election: A Look Back at Designers & Celebrities Who Spoke Out

By / 1 hour ago
Brexit 2016
Brexit 2016.
REX Shutterstock.

Less than a year since Britain voted to leave the European Union, the British public today headed to the polls yet again. This time, citizens will vote for Britain’s next next government in the UK’s general election.

While this ballot is certainly less controversial, it undoubtedly brings to mind the tumult surrounding last year’s Brexit vote, which drew its share of detractors across the fashion industry last year.

Vivienne Westwood, Alexa Chung, Mary Katarantzou and Sophia Webster were among those in the shoe community throwing support behind the “remain” movement, while Elizabeth Hurley is one notable to align with those ready to leave.

Meanwhile, a number of designers — including Katharine Hamnett, Bella Freud, Patrick Grant, Annoushka Ducas and Kit Neale also chose to sign a letter released by the Britain Stronger in Europe campaign — in May 2016.

Here, a look back at social media posts by designers and celebrities who weighed in on Brexit last year.

 

I'M IN #eureferendum #vote Whatever you do #vote ! June 23rd 🌀

A post shared by @lilyjamesofficial on

 

 

 

 

 

Elizabeth Hurley twitter brexit Elizabeth Hurley tweets on Brexit vote. Twitter

 

I'm IN. PLEASE remember to use your voice and VOTE.

A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on

 

Only 9 days left until the vote. It only takes 5 seconds!!! #dontfuckmyfuture #vote

A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood) on

 

#wearesoin #weareeurope #stayingin @sabinegetty 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 #voteremain

A post shared by Mary Katrantzou (@marykatrantzou) on

 

🌍❤️#referendum #remain xx

A post shared by Florence Welch (@florence) on

 

 