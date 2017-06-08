Britain’s First Post-Brexit Election: A Look Back at Designers & Celebrities Who Spoke Out

Brexit 2016. REX Shutterstock.

Less than a year since Britain voted to leave the European Union, the British public today headed to the polls yet again. This time, citizens will vote for Britain’s next next government in the UK’s general election.

While this ballot is certainly less controversial, it undoubtedly brings to mind the tumult surrounding last year’s Brexit vote, which drew its share of detractors across the fashion industry last year.

Vivienne Westwood, Alexa Chung, Mary Katarantzou and Sophia Webster were among those in the shoe community throwing support behind the “remain” movement, while Elizabeth Hurley is one notable to align with those ready to leave.

Meanwhile, a number of designers — including Katharine Hamnett, Bella Freud, Patrick Grant, Annoushka Ducas and Kit Neale also chose to sign a letter released by the Britain Stronger in Europe campaign — in May 2016.

Here, a look back at social media posts by designers and celebrities who weighed in on Brexit last year.

I'M IN #eureferendum #vote Whatever you do #vote ! June 23rd 🌀 A post shared by @lilyjamesofficial on Jun 21, 2016 at 8:58am PDT

In response to the @leave.eu campaign who have today tried to put a spin on quotes made 20 years ago about keeping or losing the pound, I have to say strongly my comments were not about this referendum and should not be misused in this way! I believe in my country, I believe in a future for my children where we are stronger together and I support the #remain campaign. @strongerineurope A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 21, 2016 at 3:14am PDT

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jun 16, 2016 at 2:06pm PDT

Elizabeth Hurley tweets on Brexit vote. Twitter

I was born in the 90s. EU citizenship is my birthright and it's not anyone's to take, it's MY future along with thousands and thousands of others all over the UK and Europe. Be kind, be sensible and be realistic on June 23rd. #voteremain #eu A post shared by Bel Powley (@belpowley) on Jun 19, 2016 at 6:07am PDT

I'm IN. PLEASE remember to use your voice and VOTE. A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on Jun 19, 2016 at 3:06am PDT

Only 9 days left until the vote. It only takes 5 seconds!!! #dontfuckmyfuture #vote A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood) on Jun 14, 2016 at 2:11am PDT

#wearesoin #weareeurope #stayingin @sabinegetty 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 #voteremain A post shared by Mary Katrantzou (@marykatrantzou) on Jun 22, 2016 at 3:08am PDT

🌍❤️#referendum #remain xx A post shared by Florence Welch (@florence) on Jun 19, 2016 at 10:19pm PDT