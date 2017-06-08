Britain’s First Post-Brexit Election: A Look Back at Designers & Celebrities Who Spoke Out

Less than a year since Britain voted to leave the European Union, the British public today headed to the polls yet again. This time, citizens will vote for Britain’s next next government in the UK’s general election.
While this ballot is certainly less controversial, it undoubtedly brings to mind the tumult surrounding last year’s Brexit vote, which drew its share of detractors across the fashion industry last year.
Vivienne Westwood, Alexa Chung, Mary Katarantzou and Sophia Webster were among those in the shoe community throwing support behind the “remain” movement, while Elizabeth Hurley is one notable to align with those ready to leave.
Meanwhile, a number of designers — including Katharine Hamnett, Bella Freud, Patrick Grant, Annoushka Ducas and Kit Neale also chose to sign a letter released by the Britain Stronger in Europe campaign — in May 2016.
Here, a look back at social media posts by designers and celebrities who weighed in on Brexit last year.
In response to the @leave.eu campaign who have today tried to put a spin on quotes made 20 years ago about keeping or losing the pound, I have to say strongly my comments were not about this referendum and should not be misused in this way! I believe in my country, I believe in a future for my children where we are stronger together and I support the #remain campaign. @strongerineurope