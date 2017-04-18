Bobbi Brown Talks Entrepreneurship & Starting Over After Leaving Her Brand

Bobbi Brown at her new concept shop in Lord & Taylor. Courtesy of Lord & Taylor.

If you’re keeping track of Bobbi Brown’s list of titles, you’re going to need another sheet of paper.

The legendary makeup artist, author and founder of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics has now added concept shop curator and Facebook Live aficionado to her impressive résumé.

Brown was on hand at Lord & Taylor’s flagship store in New York on Monday for the unveiling of her new concept shop, appropriately named Just Bobbi and located in the historic department store.

The Just Bobbi concept shops, which will be featured at select stores and online, will coincide with the release of Brown’s new book, “Beauty From the Inside Out,” out today.

Brown, in her first partnership following her December departure from the eponymous makeup brand she founded 25 years ago, will serve as a creative consultant for Lord & Taylor. In addition to the curated shops, she will help the brand ramp up its digital strategy. (Her own Facebook Live page has become quite the hit, with her videos racking up thousands of views.)

“As Bobbi is pursuing new opportunities in her life, we said, ‘How can we do something different together?’ and this is what happened,” Liz Rodbell, president of Lord & Taylor and Hudson’s Bay said. “For us, it really came down to having the opportunity to work with Bobbi — she is so much about health and wellness, and she is so much more than where she started out at in the beauty industry.”

Inside the Just Bobbi concept shop, featured at select Lord & Taylor stores and online. Courtesy of Lord & Taylor.

The shops are designed to give customers a full view of Bobbi’s life, highlighting her everyday wardrobe essentials, such as Hudson denim, Giles and Brother accessories, and philanthropic T-shirt brands good hYOUman and n:Philanthropy. Adidas Stan Smiths and Super Star sneakers are the dominant footwear featured in the shops, along with a black platform sneaker style by Kendall + Kylie.

Here, Bobbi sits down with FN to dish on entrepreneurship, starting over and her everyday beauty regimen.

On starting over (since stepping away from Bobbi Brown cosmetics):

“I’m happy about having a startup. I’m so grateful to become a full-on entrepreneur again, because I was an entrepreneur many years ago, but I [became] a corporate citizen. And when you work for a corporation, you have to meet certain goals. Now I am starting all over, and this opportunity could turn into so many different things, or I could try something else. I’m excited about this and a hotel project I’m working on in Montclair, [New Jersey]. I’m excited about what I don’t know.”

On the best advice for entrepreneurs:

“The biggest thing about being an entrepreneur is not trying to figure out how to do something — just do it. You just have to keep doing things. You have to be open and ready to change. You have to not do what everyone else is doing but what you think is right for you.”

On her daily beauty regimen:

“I get up in the morning and splash my face with water — I don’t wash it again, because I have dry skin and I wash it really well before I go to bed. I put a moisturizer on, usually with a sunscreen. Then, if my skin is really dry, I’ll put some oil on my face. Then I’ll throw on some concealer, and that’s the most I do [on a typical day]. [Some days], if I’m in the car, I’ll pop some [Bobbi Brown] Pot Rouge on my cheeks. Then later I’ll put some mascara and liner on. I spend many days without makeup — I think less is more, and the older you get, you don’t need so much. I don’t like when you put makeup on and you can see it on the skin.”

On how she winds down:

“I leave the city. Usually when I’m done with work, I’ll meet my husband somewhere for dinner. We’ll sit down, have a big glass of water, then order a cocktail. I either do Tito’s [vodka] on the rocks with three olives or I’ll do tequila with fresh lime.”

On travel must-haves:

“I have a list: The first thing I do is [pack] my undergarments. So I do the underwear and bras — I make sure I have a running bra in there — then I do my exercise clothes. I pack my J.Crew black T-shirts — I can wear them to dinner the night before and to work out in the next morning. I pack my Lululemon tights, a black pair of pants and a pair of jeans and sneakers. I don’t travel with high-heeled shoes anymore. If I was doing a big press event, I might bring a few of my good blazers, but when I travel with my husband, I’m a sweater kind of girl. And I have different scarves that [I bring].”